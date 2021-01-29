The 12th Fertile Ground Festival of New Works, a program of the Portland Area Theatre Alliance (PATA), continues through February 7.

The festival presents pre-recorded shows online this year streamed on Fertile Ground’s YouTube and Facebook channels.

A sampling of February titles: Prolific, Be Careful What You Ask For, I Defy You Stars, Stop – An Absurdist Quarantine Comedy (pictured), Sadie and Myrtle and many others.

Scheduled shows are available on-demand through February 15. All events are free, and audiences are encouraged to make donations to Fertile Ground. Donations can be made while viewing projects in support of each work directly.

See the full schedule at fertilegroundpdx.org.

Photo: STOP!(motion) Broken Planetarium by Laura Dunn