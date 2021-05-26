Cascade Blues: James Clem

James Clem is June’s featured musician on the Artichoke Music livestream of the Cascade Blues Association Monthly Meeting, Wednesday, June 2, 7 pm on the Artichoke Facebook page.
With over 30 years of playing down home roots music, Clem has performed in many styles of the genre and these days, his focus is a mix of acoustic Delta blues, ragtime, vintage country and swing.
He is also known as a premier ukulele player and has played the Seattle, Portland and Irish ukulele festivals as well as the London Ukulele Cabaret in England. He’s toured England, Belgium, France and Holland.
Here he teaches guitar and has released three recordings: Stuff You Gotta Watch, Sugar Moon and Road’s Getting’ Muddy.
See jamesclem.com.