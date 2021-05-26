NWFC’s Co:Laboratory Classes

The Northwest Film Center’s (NWFC) new Co:Laboratory offers online and in-person classes in media arts.
Saturday, June 5, 1 pm; Capturing an Oneiric State: Dreams and Film – Critics and filmmakers have long been aware of the intimate connection between filmmaking and the dream state, but how specifically do artists use the cinema to replicate the ephemeral dream state? Filmmaker Jane Schoenbrun (We’re All Going to the World’s Fair, The Eyeslicer) offers a personal tour through the history, theory and practice of dreams on film, from the early surrealism of Maya Deren to present-day masters like David Lynch, and including Schoenbrun’s own work. The class will attempt to answer the question: what does it take to effectively transport one’s dreams to the screen? Tuition is $80.
Saturday, June 12, 10 am-3 pm; Working with the Composer – How to find, hire and work with a film composer, from the demo to finished picture. Instructor Mark Orton will guide the discussion with real-life case studies from a variety of feature, documentary and fine art films. Emphasis is placed on strategies for communication between director and composer, the key to making beautiful music together. Filmmakers at all experience levels are welcome, as are musicians interested in film composing. Interaction with the instructor is highly encouraged.
Sign up online at nwfilm.org/classes. The Northwest Film Center is in the Portland Art Museum, 1219 SW Park Ave., 503.276.4249.