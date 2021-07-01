Fireworks Reminders and Safety Tips

UPDATE: As of 6/30 the use and sale of all fireworks has been banned in Portland. The below safety tips apply only to areas where fireworks are legal.
On July 4, 2020 18 of 36 local fires were found to be caused by fireworks in the City of Portland. In the 10-day period around the 4th of July, Multnomah County Animal Services saw a 25 percent increase in the number of dogs and cats entering the shelter.
Avoid fires and harm to dogs, cats and humans, by observing Oregon law and be safe when using legal fireworks.
Possession of illegal fireworks can result in a fine of up to $1,000 and individuals could be held liable for injuries or property damage.
Fireworks which explode, fly into the air or travel more than six feet on the ground or 12 inches into the air are illegal in Oregon. Examples include bottle rockets, roman candles and firecrackers.
Legal fireworks may be purchased only from Oregon-permitted fireworks retailers and stands.
Examples of legal fireworks include cone fountains, flitter sparklers, ground spinners and snakes.
Even legal fireworks present a fire hazard and can cause injury. Be safe following these tips.
• Only set them off outdoors, in a clear area, away from homes, dry leaves or grass and other flammable materials.
• Keep a bucket of water nearby for emergencies for pouring on fireworks that fail to ignite or explode.
• Do not allow young children to play with fireworks ever. Older children should only be permitted to use fireworks under close adult supervision.
• Be sure other people and pets are out of range before lighting fireworks.
• Do not try to relight or handle malfunctioning fireworks. Soak them with water and throw them away.
As we once again find ourselves in the midst of an increased threat of wildfires, it’s important to keep yourself and others safe from the devastation fires can cause.