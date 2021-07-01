Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) brings back Sunday Parkways presented by Kaiser Permanente with a new Choose Your Own Portland Adventure format featuring free and fun online classes and events and scavenger hunt-style routes across the city.
Digital adventures allow people to stay engaged from home with fan favorites from last year like DJ Prashant, Andy Red Yarn and Trainer Tyra.
July events include Fitness Take Overs and Every Body Athletics, available at portland.gov/Sunday-parkways/events.
For those who want to get out and about, the popular Sticker Hunt takes participants on walking, biking or rolling tours across the city to spy stickers and win prizes.
The SE Portland Hunt is available at bit.ly/SEStickerHunt. Four more neighborhood Hunts will be released throughout the summer.
Each will take place in Neighborhood Greenways and Slow Streets to allow for family-friendly routes that can be done at one’s own pace.
To participate in the Sticker Hunts, view the route and look for Kaiser Permanente sidewalk stickers at parks on the map and Sunday Parkways stickers featuring mascot characters on wayfinding signs and businesses on or near the route.
When a sticker is found, text the key word on the sticker to 844.874.0050 to be entered to win prizes. Each word can only be texted once by a participant.
Additional key words will be provided during weekly online programming during the Transportation Highlights (Fridays) and ADA (Tuesdays and Thursdays).
Five grand prize winners will receive a live concert outside of their home presented by Montavilla Jazz. Grand prizes will be awarded at the end of September.
There will be monthly rewards from Kaiser Permanente and monthly prizes drawn randomly throughout the month. The more key words texted in, the better the chances of winning.
Monthly prizes include gift certificates from local businesses, bike shops, restaurants and sponsors.