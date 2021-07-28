Performance Works NW presents Mo’s Playtime, by Maura Campbell-Balkits, Friday, Saturday, August 13-14, 8 pm at 4625 SE 67th Ave.
The show is a 15-minute work-in-progress with a 15-minute discussion. It’s an absurdist slapstick work-in-progress featuring Mo, a silent clown, tasked with creating a performance for other humans to laugh at.
Campbell-Balkits aims to deconstruct and disrupt. Exaggerating tropes while eliminating others, she builds performances both entertaining and slightly terrifying.
Performance is free or by donation and limited to an audience of 20. Masks are required. Reservations are necessary, too, at pwnw-pdx.org. A streamed version is available both nights at 8 pm at vimeo.com/event/1029924.