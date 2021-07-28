Anita Lee & Handsome Three Live at Laurelthirst

Anita Lee and the Handsome Three play a free happy hour show as live music resumes at the Laurelthirst Pub, 2958 NE Glisan St, Thursday, August 5, 6-8 pm.
Songwritin’ singin’ guitarslingin’ Anita Lee Elliott (Viva Voce, Blue Giant, Slang, Brothers and Sister) showcases her new batch of original songs with a talented band.
The Handsome Three are Matt Cadenelli (Wanderlodge, Don of Division St.), drums; Tate Peterson (Resolectrics), on guitar and Allen Hunter (Eels, Ural Thomas) on bass.
The roots-rock sound is a potent blend of raucous swagger and sweet harmony. More at facebook.com/anitaleeandhandsome3.