Summer Reading 2021

Multnomah County Library’s Summer Reading Program runs through August 31. Kids can play online by signing up at multcolib.beanstack.org/reader365 or with a paper game board, available at any neighborhood library.
The program is easy and safe to participate in and fun and engaging for kids of all ages, birth to high school students entering grade 12.
Reading during the summer helps strengthen reading skills, encourages exploring new interests and keeping young brains engaged.
Those in need of inspiration can check out the library’s reading lists (bit.ly/MCLreadinglist) and ebook/audiobook list (multcolib.overdrive.com/library/kids) designed just for kids.
Participants can earn books, restaurant coupons and other prizes, including a ticket to a Trail Blazers game, Portland Pickles baseball game, t-shirts, a coupon to the Oregon Ballet Theatre and entry into a Grand Prize drawing.
Grand prizes will be awarded to three age groups (ages 0-4, grades K-5 and grades 6-12) and runner up prizes will be awarded to four age groups (ages 0-4, grades K-5, grades 6-8 and grades 9-12).
Adults can share in the summer reading fun by participating in the Library’s Read 4 Life adult summer ready program (bit.ly/Read4LifeMCL) sponsored by Friends of the Library. Similar to the kids’ program, adults can pick up a physical game board or play online.
Adults have the additional option of creating a list of four books read or library events attended with their name, contact information and “Read 4 Life 2021.”
The information can be mailed to MCL or dropped at any library location by August 31 to be entered into the prize drawings.