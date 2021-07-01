Summer Meals through PP&R and ODE

Portland Parks & Recreation (PP&R) provides free meals for youth ages 1-18 this summer with their Free Lunch + Play program.
There are no applications or income requirements to access the meals. Drive-up options and free food markets are also available at selected locations.
Working with school districts, community partners, arts organizations and hunger relief groups, PP&R aims to reach the estimated 500,000 Portland children that face hunger without access to free or reduced-price lunches available during the school year.
A full listing of park locations is at portland.gov/parks/freelunch.
The program runs through August 20, and there will be no programming on July 5 in observance of Independence Day.
Mobile Lunch + Play locations (found at the above link) brings the program to apartment complexes and additional parks.
The Oregon Department of Education’s (ODE) Summer Meals Map provides additional meal locations with its Summer Food Service Program.
Visit bit.ly/FindMeals and enter a zip code to find locations.
The ODE information can be accessed by calling 211 to speak to an operator or by texting “Food” or “Comida” to 877.877.
The text system will prompt users to enter an address and a reply with a list of sites will be provided.