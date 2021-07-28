Robbie McClaran’s The Great River of the West is the new show at Pushdot Studio – August 6-October 1 with an opening reception, Friday, September 10, 6-8 pm.
McClaran is a documentary and fine art photographer whose work focuses on the American people and landscape. His photos have been widely exhibited and are held in several private and public collections including The Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery, Portland Art Museum, and New Orleans Museum of Art.
Beginning in 2013, and working with an antique eight-by-ten, large format camera, McClaran has photographed the entire 1250-mile length of the Columbia River, from its source in British Columbia to its confluence with the Pacific Ocean. The new exhibit explores the River’s current cultural and economic landscape, as well as its environmental alterations.
Pushdot Studio is at 2505 SE 11th Ave., Suite 104, in the Ford Building, Gallery hours are Monday-Friday, 8:30 am-5 pm. Admission is free. See PushdotStudio.com.