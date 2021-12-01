Alberta Rose Year End Shows

Alberta Rose Theatre’s December schedule is LIVE and the tradition continues with:
• 12/1-12/11, 8 pm: A White Album Xmas – The annual holiday circus tribute to The Beatles with the Cascadian Freak Family featuring The NowHere Band and Rose City Circus.
• 12/17, 8 pm: Grammy Foxx’s Olde Timey Bump N’ Grindey Holiday Special, 21 + over only – Cassandra Lewis presents an amazing cast of musicians, dancers and artists in a variety show with a sultry spin.
The Bump N’ Grindey is usually an improvised talent show featuring selected audience members, while Grammy shape-shifts into different characters between each number. The result is a whole lot of belly laughs, tears, and an insight into humanity at its most vulnerable featuring Christopher Worth, Lo Steele, David Jacobs-Strain, Glitterfox and more.
• 12/18-19, 8 pm: 3 Leg Torso presents The Elves of Frostländ ~ Liberté par la Musique – The Torsos present the next chapter of last year’s popular film, The Elves of Frostländ. This year it’s performed LIVE onstage with Pepe Raphael, Jet Black Pearl, Chervona, Eric Stern, The Amazing Bubble Man, and Varelse. The show is suitable for ages 5 and up.
In the story, four musicians are recruited to the frigid north by Nick, a mysterious fellow, to make toys for the world’s kids. In the worsening weather, the elves become angry with their living conditions and find that playing music together illuminates their cabin and brings warmth back into their lives. See 3legtorso.com.
Alberta Rose requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination with masks required in all indoor public spaces. More info at AlbertaRoseTheatre.com.
Image: he Elves of Frostländ ~ Liberté par la Musique