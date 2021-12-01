Artichoke’s Holiday Happenings

Artichoke Music hosts holiday happenings this month including their Warm Winter Night celebration, Saturday, December 18 with an Open House from 4-6:30 pm with the evening’s music beginning at 7 pm.
The music headliner is Naomi LaViolette, accompanist for the Oregon Repertory Singers, and Oregon Symphony consultant for The Lullaby Project. Other performers include Annie Sea, Tom Swearingen, Richie Bellinger & Dale Jones, Pretty Gritty, Johnny Franco, Tom May and others.
It will all be live in front of a real audience and livestreamed online too. Proceeds benefit Transition Projects, a group that delivers life-saving, life-changing assistance to Portland’s most vulnerable residents. See tprojects.org.
Other highlights this month:
• Guitarist Lloyd Jones begins a residency headlining the weekly Friday Night Coffeehouse.
• Sunday 12/5, 3 pm, A Fine Mess performs Irish, Scottish and American Folk Music.
• Sunday/Monday, 12/5-6, Grammy award winners Mark Hanson, Doug Smith and Terry Robb.
• Saturday, 12/11, Mojo Holler.
• Sunday, 12/12, Espacio Flamenco’s last tablao of the year.
Proof of vaccination required for all shows, performers and audience. No exceptions. All shows livestreamed on Facebook Live and YouTube. The full schedule is at ArtichokeMusic.org.