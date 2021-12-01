Music Together Winter Classes

Music Together brings music into families’ lives that is essential to helping children thrive during these challenging times. Music-making builds connections and helps us express emotions, naturally relieving stress and supporting children’s learning and growth.
It’s never too early to start singing, dancing and playing music with a little one. These classes are offered indoors, outdoors, a hybrid combo of both and online. Classes include • Babies: Musical parenting classes for new parents with babies 0 to 8 months. • Mixed-Age: Family music time with babies, toddlers or preschoolers. • Canta y Baila Conmigo:Spanish and music immersion in the same class.
Bigger Kids: (ages 4-5) Musical games, singing, movement, and introduction to basic music notation and Rhythm Kids: (ages 5-8) Musical games, drumming, singing, movement, and introduction to polyrhythms from around the world.
Music Together’s Winter registration is now open for the session from January 10-March 12.
Try a free class and experience it firsthand. Go to MusicTogether-pdx.com or call 503.236.4304.