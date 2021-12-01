Recuerdos is a new show of work by Ivan Salcido at Pushdot Studio through January 28.
Salcido is a Portland artist who makes sculptures, paintings and installations.
Originally from El Paso, Texas, he draws on his personal experience, family history, and interest in collectibles (sports cards, photographs and flags) for inspiration. His new work incorporates themes of cultural artistic heritage and the many significant contributions immigrants have made to our society. See more at IvanSalcido.com.
Pushdot Studio is at 2505 SE 11th Ave., Suite 104 in the Ford Building. Gallery hours are Monday-Friday, 8:30 am-5 pm. Masks and appointments required. PushdotStudio.com.
Image: “Hero Image”