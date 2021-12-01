Sidestreet Arts presents their annual Very Merry Cash and Carry art and gift show and the gallery is filled with one-of-a-kind offerings created by more than 50 local Pacific Northwest artists. All items are cash and carry and leave with you at the time of purchase.
Find a feast for the eyes of paintings, ceramics, wood bowls, bronzes, ornaments, felt dolls and pins, jewelry and much more. Cards and gift tags are available too. December gallery hours are Wednesday-Sunday, Noon-6 pm.
In the picture above, the artists are (clockwise) Dona White, Alicia Justus, Susan Opie, Teal Buehler and Chayo Wilson.
Visit SidestreetArts.com or stop in 140 SE 28th Ave.