Winterfolk, Carsie Blanton Peter Rowan & Mother Hips

Alberta Rose Theatre, 3000 NE Alberta St., presents live performance in music, spoken word and acrobatics each month. There’s plenty good evenings a-coming too! A few of February’s highlights:
• Saturday, February 5, 7 pm – Winterfolk 33 – Portland’s annual folk music benefit for JOIN and this year’s headliner is Kate Power and Steve Einhorn. Others on the bill are Mary Flower, Kristen Grainger & True North, Michael Henchman, Ben & Heidi Sadler and Tom May, Donny Wright & Matt Snook. JOIN assists folks find and maintain housing throughout our metro area.
• Wednesday, February 23, 8 pm – Carsie Blanton and special guest, Alisa Amador – Inspired by artists that include Nina Simone and Randy Newman, Blanton writes anthems for a world worth saving. She’s performing with her four-piece “Handsome Band.” Alisa Amadour opens.
• Friday, February 25, 8 pm – Mother Hips with guests Ashleigh Flynn and The Riveters – Mother Hips have released 10 studio albums of new California rock and soul, inspired by the harmonies of the Beach Boys, The Band and the Buffalo Springfield. Psychedelicacies abound! Ashleigh Flynn and The Riveters open.
• Sunday, February 27, 8 pm – Peter Rowan’s Free Mexican Air Force featuring Los Texmaniacs – Grammy winner Peter Rowan’s career began with Bluegrass veteran Bill Monroe, got psychedelic with Seatrain, then founded Old & In the Way with Jerry Garcia and Vassar Clements. Los Texmaniacs are Grammy winners too combining Tex-Mex conjunto, Texas rock, blues and R&B.
Full vaccination and masks are required for entry to all shows, Fully vaccinated minors are okay accompanied by a parent or guardian. See AlbertaRoseTheatre.com.
Photo: Carsie Blanton