Live Music at Laurelthirst Pub

January 26, 2022 | Arts & Entertainment | , , , , , , , ,

The Laurelthirst Pub is back doing what it does best, presenting live music nightly, often free and always good. 

This came straight from the Thirst’s mouth: “We shut down for a little while due to Omichronic Issues, but we’re back in the swing and hoping you all wanna come around for music and fun. “

Proof of vaxx, a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours and masks are required for indoor attendance. There’s an improved outdoor seating area for better weather.

This month’s highlights: 

Thursday, February 4, 9 pm: Kassi Valazza Band / Jay CobbAnderson

Saturday, February 12, 6 pm: Kris Deelane & the Hurt

Wednesday-Saturday, February 16-19, 9 pm: Jerry Joseph’s Acoustic Residency

Thursday February 24, 9 pm: Barna Howard/Blue Darling/ Weezy Ford

Laurelthirst is on the edge of SE Portland at 2958 NE Glisan St. See Laurelthirst.com.

