Live Music at Laurelthirst Pub

The Laurelthirst Pub is back doing what it does best, presenting live music nightly, often free and always good.
This came straight from the Thirst’s mouth: “We shut down for a little while due to Omichronic Issues, but we’re back in the swing and hoping you all wanna come around for music and fun. “
Proof of vaxx, a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours and masks are required for indoor attendance. There’s an improved outdoor seating area for better weather.
This month’s highlights:
Thursday, February 4, 9 pm: Kassi Valazza Band / Jay CobbAnderson
Saturday, February 12, 6 pm: Kris Deelane & the Hurt
Wednesday-Saturday, February 16-19, 9 pm: Jerry Joseph’s Acoustic Residency
Thursday February 24, 9 pm: Barna Howard/Blue Darling/ Weezy Ford
Laurelthirst is on the edge of SE Portland at 2958 NE Glisan St. See Laurelthirst.com.