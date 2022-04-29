Author Kathryn Miles at Powell’s

Powell’s hosts a free virtual event with award-winning journalist and author Kathryn Miles and her new true crime book,“TRAILED: One Woman’s Quest to Solve the Shenandoah Murders” Thursday, May 5, 5 pm.
The book looks at the case of Lollie Winans and Julie Williams, two skilled backcountry leaders, who were found brutally murdered May 1996 at their remote campsite in Virginia’s Shenandoah National Park, adjacent to the world-famous Appalachian Trail. Despite an extensive decades-long joint investigation by the FBI, National Park Service Investigators, and the Virginia State Police, this shocking case has never been solved.
Miles, a wilderness expert who taught at the same university where Winans studied, had been haunted by her murder for decades. With gripping and compassionate reporting, “TRAILED” chronicles her all-consuming obsession to solve this notorious case and offers an examination of the disturbing legacy of violence against women in American national parks.
“TRAILED” provides a revelatory look at the lives and legacies of this extraordinary young couple, who had met—and fallen in love—while working at a world-renowned outdoor program for women, and illuminates the root of sexism and bigotry against BIPOC and LGBTQ+ people in the outdoor community.
Information and registration at bit.ly/PowellsZoomEvent.