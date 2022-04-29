You Are Magic All Ages Concert

Portland’s award-winning and acclaimed family band, Triple Rainbow, will celebrate the release of their 15-song, debut album You Are Magic Sunday, May 15, 2-4 pm. The all ages concert will be held at McMenamins White Eagle Saloon, 836 N Russell and tickets ($10, kids under 5 get in free) are available at bit.ly/TripleRainbow.
Since Triple Rainbow debuted on the scene last fall with the international radio hit, “Why Can’t Every Day Be Halloween?,” the trio of July (9), Piper (4) and their dad, Jared Mees, has taken the family music scene by storm, won critical acclaim and a National Parenting Publications Award.
Triple Rainbow exudes positivity and fun while digging deeper into emotions and issues for modern kids. The title track is a sing along anthem about the power of your imagination: “You are magic and you can be whatever you want to be / you’re magic and your brain’s much better than an iPad or a TV / so just close your eyes / feel it growing inside…you’re magic.”
Sonically, Triple Rainbow keeps one foot planted in acoustic folk and the other in driving pop-rock. “We wanted to make a record that kids would love and that their parents would look forward to putting on,” said Jared Mees.
The performance includes special guest June Magnolia, a star studded group of Portland musicians that are reviving historic folk music with an avant garde take, and High Heat, a fourth grade one-person band.
Triple Rainbow photo by Jason Sievers