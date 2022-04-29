City Without Altar

As Season 38 comes to a close, Milagro is proud to produce, in collaboration with Teatro Luna West and Urban Theater Company, a new play by Dominican-American playwright, Jasminne Mendez. City Without Alter is a two-act play in verse that takes the form of a poetic ritual, transforming the stage into an altar amplifying the voices and experiences of victims, survivors and living ancestors of the 1937 Haitian Massacre.
The play follows a Haitian family daily in their struggle to hold onto their sense of home, culture and body as the looming shadow of genocide threatens to strip them of everything. Guided by a diverse and colorful collection of characters, the audience is guided through a reflection of the pain and grief to a resolution where closure, joy and moving on is finally possible.
The show runs Friday, May 13-Saturday, May 28 at Milagro Theatre, 525 SE Stark St. with Thursday-Saturday performances at 7:30 pm, Sunday at 2 pm. Tickets ($20-$27) at bit.ly/CityWithoutAltar or 503.236.7253.