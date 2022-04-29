OCT’s Twelfth Night

The Young Professionals Company at Oregon Children’s Theater (OCT) presents Twelfth Night as the third and final production of their 2021-22 season. The 90-minute adaptation of Shakespeare’s classic comedy features six teen actors playing all 12 roles in a romantic and raucous tale of twins separated, mistaken identities and complicated love triangles.
The Shakespearean text is a script that can easily be a three-hour production and was adapted by local artist and director Lauren Bloom Hanover. In addition to shortening it, Hanover had to find a way to portray all of the characters with only six performers, a challenge that took analyzing scene transitions to allow actors time to change characters as needed.
A sign language interpreted performance takes place Friday, May 7 and for those who are unable to attend any of the scheduled performances, there is an on-demand ticket option. That option allows a single viewing anytime between Thursday, May 5 and Monday, June 6.
Twelfth Night is recommended for ages 12+ and will be performed Fridays and Saturdays, 7:30 pm and Sundays, 2 pm through May 15 at the Brunish Theatre, 1111 SW Broadway. Visit octc.org/twelfth-night for tickets ($12-20).