Rose Festival Kickoff Concert

After two years of virtual activities, the Portland Rose Festival returns to the waterfront, kicking off with the Rose City Reunion Concert Thursday, May 26, 6-7:30 pm.
The Oregon Symphony, in partnership with the Rose Festival and support of Bank of America, presents a one-of-a-kind concert at the RoZone stage in Waterfront Park.
Most symphony concerts in the Pacific Northwest are performed indoors due to the delicate nature of the instruments. This very special open-air concert will feature the world premiere of “From One Rose,” an original song written by Rose Festival Board Member Ron Carr and arranged by Emmy Award-winning and Academy Award-nominated composer Bruce Broughton. Associate Conductor Norman Huynh will lead the Symphony in performing a range of songs from John Williams and other popular orchestral pieces.
The concert is free and open to all ages with low profile lawn chairs and blankets permitted. Bring the whole crew, bring a picnic and enjoy!
Additional details at bit.ly/May26Concert.