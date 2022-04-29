Pop-Up Live Show

Pop-Up Magazine is the acclaimed live magazine show, featuring original and unforgettable true stories, art, music and performances from the world’s great and emerging storytellers and journalists.
The show is accompanied by illustration, animation, film, photography and an original score performed on stage by musical collaborators, Magik*Magik Orchestra. Imagine a comedy show, play, concert, podcast and film—all wrapped into one night.
That one night happens Saturday, June 4, 7:30-9 pm at Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St. Tickets ($39) at bit.ly/PopUpJune4.