PP&R Pools and Activities Registration Open

Portland Parks & Recreation’s (PP&R) seven outdoor pools are open now through Sunday, August 28 and offer lap swims, water fitness, open play, family swims and limited swim lessons. The openings complement the four indoor pools that are open year-round.
Like 88 percent of parks and recreation agencies across the country, PP&R’s aquatics program is experiencing staffing challenges due to ongoing recruitment and hiring struggles. As a result, swim lessons and family and open swim sessions will only be available at outdoor pools this summer. The exception is Matt Dishman Community Center’s pool, 77 NE Knott St., which will offer limited indoor play swims.
Portland Parks Commissioner Carmen Rubio stressed that PP&R can and will open more lessons, and lessons at Portland’s indoor pools, if it is able to hire and train more aquatics staff. “We greatly appreciate Portlanders’ patience as the Parks Bureau continues to recruit, hire and train the valuable teammates who make PP&R’s services possible,” Rubio said.
“If you or someone you know is interested in helping kids learn to swim while earning good wages with a flexible schedule, please go to the PP&R website to learn about and apply for available positions. If we can recruit, hire and train more lifeguards soon, then PP&R can hopefully expand swim lesson opportunities throughout the summer.”
Registration for July 25-September 4 classes and activities is currently open. While some registrations can be done in-person or by phone (503.823.2525), the fastest option is to sign up online at portland.gov/parks/register.
PP&R recognizes that this is not an ideal option for everyone and is reassigning some personnel to assist with phone and in-person summer registration efforts. If you are not able to sign up for your preferred offering, PP&R strongly encourages getting on the waitlist.
A listing of PP&R’s pools can be found at portland.gov/parks/recreation/pools.
Photo by PP&R