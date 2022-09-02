Business Association Notes September 2022

82nd Avenue Business Association
By Jacob Loeb
The August 20 Jade District Dumpster Day and Solve Oregon cleanup attracted dozens of volunteers and a stream of vehicles dropping off large trash items. Within the first hour of operation, people filled 30-yard dumpsters at two drop-off sites. Instead of closing three hours early, events coordinator, Alisa Kajikawa, picked up her phone and arranged for additional dumpsters. Before the day was done, yet another cycle of dumpsters rolled in to accommodate the overwhelming demand for trash disposal.
Kajikawa, the Jade District Manager, organized this one-day event with funds from Oregon Metro and support from the 82nd Avenue Business Association. The four-hour-long program included a community cleanup and open dumpster access for neighborhood disposal of bulky items.
Volunteers with Solve ventured out with 33-gallon carts to collect trash throughout the area and bring back items of all sizes to the primary dumpster site, located in the Unicorn Inn’s parking lot (3040 SE 82nd Ave.). Nearby campers used shopping carts to roll in trash from their area and help clean up the streets.
Demand for dumpster use far exceeded expectations, and staff eventually had to turn people away. Even after volunteers filled the five, 30-yard trash containers to capacity, a stack of mattresses remained awaiting pickup by a recycler.
Look for future cleanup events on the Solve Oregon website or at 82ndaveba.com/cleanup. Also, mark your calendars for this year’s “Around the World in 82 Dishes” event starting Saturday, October 22 and running through Sunday, November 13. Visit 82dishes.com for more information.
Hawthorne Blvd. Business Association
By Nancy Chapin
When you read this, the 39th Annual Hawthorne Street Fair will be history and we will be planning for 2023 – the 40th time our community will celebrate its existence, sustainability and enjoyment in planning an event for our businesses, neighbors and friends.
What is happening this month is an acknowledgement of the International Day of Peace near the Peace Poles at SE 50th Ave. and Hawthorne Blvd. Officially known as World Peace Day, it is a United Nations sanctioned holiday that is observed annually on September 21 around the world. For more information, visit hawthorneblvd.com/peacepoles22.
The Boulevard Beautification Bunch (BBB) has been busy cleaning up and preparing for both the street fair and World Peace Day. We appreciate their dedication to the Boulevard. The next cleanup will be, as usual, on the second Saturday of the month, September 10, 10 am-noon. For first timers, we start at Dairy Hill Ice Cream at SE 36th Ave. and Hawthorne.
See you next month!