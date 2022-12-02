Coen Brothers Series at CST

During December, Clinton Street Theater (CST) offers Coen Brothers fans a series of four of their films starting with Blood Simple Monday, December 5 and Tuesday, December 7. This first film by Joel and Ethan introduced viewers to the brothers’ inimitable black humor and eccentric sense of character, a sensibility that has helped shape the course of contemporary American cinema. This razor-sharp modern film noir takes place deep in the heart of Texas where a sleazy bar owner, suspecting his wife is having an affair, hires a private detective to confirm his suspicions–only to have the crosshairs turned back on himself. Playfully shot by Barry Sonnenfeld, featuring a haunting score by Carter Burwell and a cunning performance by Frances McDormond, the career-launching film for the Coen Brothers defined their work since.
Up next is Burn After Reading the following Monday and Tuesday, starring Brad Pitt, Frances McDormand, George Clooney and John Malkovich. When a disk containing mysterious information from a CIA agent (Malkovich) ends up in the hands of two unscrupulous and daft gym employees (Pitt and McDormand), they attempt to sell it. After Malkovich’s character rejects their sales pitch, they visit the Russian embassy.
Mid-December has Fargo showing Thursday the 15th, Sunday the 18th and Monday the 19th. The 1996 homespun murder story follows Minnesota car salesman Jerry Lundegaard’s inept crime as it falls apart due to his and his henchmen’s bungling and the persistent police work of the quite pregnant Marge Gunderson (McDormand).
Finally, just before Christmas (Thursday, December 22-Saturday, December 24), The Big Lebowski comes to the screen. Ultimate LA slacker Jeff “The Dude” Lebowski, mistaken for a millionaire of the same name, seeks restitution for a rug ruined by debt collectors, enlisting his bowling buddies for help while trying to find the millionaire’s missing wife. This annual CST tradition is screened in 35mm.
All of the shows start at 7 pm with tickets available in advance at ctspdx.com and at the door.