Ukrainian Festival

The John Daniel Teply Gallery, as part of the International Mural by Mail Project, has curated two Saturdays full of Ukrainian art and heritage–January 21 and 28–at Lloyd Center. The event is centered around Ukrainian folklore and art, with family friendly workshops, all alongside large-sale murals.
The Project was designed to give artists the opportunity to network and communicate visually with other artists on a global scale. The artists, coming from diverse cultural backgrounds and artistic persuasions, collaborated to create the murals in an exchange done entirely by mail.
January 21 starts off with a puppet show, followed by an interactive puppet show, a pin workshop and finally a pysanky (painted eggs) workshop. January 28 has artist talks, a guided virtual Ukraine cultural site tour, poet discussion, one act plays, dance and a Ukrainian cooking show.
Both days run 1-6 pm and tickets ($10-20) can be purchased at bit.ly/UrkaineEventPDX.