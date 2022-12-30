David Francey in Concert

The Portland FolkMusic Society is proud to present authentic folk singer David Francey Saturday, January 21 at Reedwood Friends Church, 2901 SE Steele St. Francey is a winner of multiple JUNO awards, saying, “Folk is about chronicling your times,” and he does just that in three-minute increments.
For over 20 years Francey toiled as a railyard worker and carpenter (among other things) while writing poetry, setting it to melodies in his head and singing it to himself as he worked. He never imagined earning a living from music but when he was in his 40s his wife encouraged him to share his songs and sing in public. He has released 11 albums and has had his songs covered by artists such as The Del McCoury Band, The Rankin Family, James Keelaghan and Tracy Grammer.
Tickets ($12-24) for the 7:30 pm performance are available at bit.ly/DavidFrancey.