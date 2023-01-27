Malcolm X Screening

Clinton Street Theater is screening Spike Lee’s celebrated 1992 film Malcolm X Saturday, February 18 and Sunday, February 19, both at 5 pm. Anchored by a career-best performance from Denzel Washington, this biopic brings the story of the legendary civil rights leader to life with an epic sweep and a nuanced message.
The Sunday, February 19 screening will be shown with English language captions for greater accessibility. Tickets ($8) for both shows available at cstpdx.com. Clinton Street Theater, Portland’s fiercely independent movie theater and community space, is located at 2522 SE Clinton St.