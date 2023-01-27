Portland’s oldest urban winery, Hip Chicks Do Wine, hosts pre-Valentine’s Day wine and chocolate pairings the first two weekends of February for a total of six opportunities to enjoy the pairings. The in-person events are Friday, February 3 and 10, 2-6 pm; Saturday, February 4 and 11, 12-6 pm; and Sunday, February 5 and 12, 12-5 pm.
Pairings include four artisan chocolates and one salted caramel paired with five wines and a bonus pour of their Sangria for $40. There is also a VIP package which includes the pairing, a glass of sparkling wine and two full size truffles for $58. Reservations are required, with only a limited number of walk-ins accepted. There is also a pairing kit “to go” option that can even be delivered to you (with 48 hours advance notice).
Tickets for both the in-person and to go option are available at hipchicksdowine.com/tickets. Hip Chicks Do Wine is located at 4510 SE 23rd Ave.