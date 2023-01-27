After four years of development, triangle productions! is ready to shine a light on Tammy Wynette’s life with Me and Tammy. Directed by Donald Horn, this one-act play (no intermission) runs Thursday, February 2-Saturday, February 18 and includes 11 of Wynette’s famous songs including “Kids Say the Darnedest Things” and “You and Me.”
The date was April 6, 1998 and the beloved Queen of Country and Western Music had died at just 55 years of age. John (played by Jeremy Anderson-Sloan), who impersonated Wynette (played by Danielle Valentine), is asked to go on, but how can he? He is too devastated. That is until the ghost of Wynette visits him and reassures him that everything will be alright.
Opening night, February 2, Hip Chicks Do Wine will offer a free wine pour reception after the performance. Sunday, February 12, 2 pm is the one matinee of the show, with the others taking place Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30 pm. Tickets ($15-$35) are available by calling 503.239.5919 or visiting trianglepro.org.