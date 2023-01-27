Imposter/Switch at PWNW

The one day only show, Saturday, February 18, celebrates the imposter syndrome living in each of us by poking a little fun at the idea that mastery is necessary for creative viability and inviting artists to courageously switch disciplines with another artist.
Co-curators Marissa Rae Niederhauser (dance, video, performance art) and Kennedy Verret (music) each select three artists working in various disciplines. The artists’ names will go in one hat and their disciplines in another. In a publicly shared video drawing, artists will be randomly assigned to a medium outside of their usual practice to share for public exhibition. Artists then have two weeks to gather supplies and prepare to show the result of their experimentations.
Artists participating and their habitual disciplines are ara oshin (clay artist), Chaz Van Queen (musical performer), Linnea Solveig (painter), dee bustos (performance artist), Nickalus Lindale (composer) and Kelly Nesbitt (clown).
Doors and outdoor bar open at 7:30 pm for the 8 pm show at Performance Works NW, 4625 SE 67th Ave. Sliding scale tickets ($5-$15) available at the door with all proceeds going to the participating artists.