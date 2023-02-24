Folk, Blues and More at Alberta Rose 

March shows at Alberta Rose Theatre (albertarosetheatre.com) include Grammy winner Ramblin’ Jack Elliot and multi-instrumentalist Vanessa Collier, among many others that span a variety of genres. Both of these shows start at 8 pm, with doors open at 7 pm, and allow minors as long as they are accompanied by a parent or guardian.
One of the last authentic links to the great folk traditions of this country, with over 40 albums under his belt, Ramblin’ Jack Elliot (above) takes the stage Friday, March 10. In the tradition of roving troubadours, Elliot has carried the seeds and pollens of story and song for decades from one place to another, from one generation to the next. They are timeless songs that outlast whatever current musical fashion strikes today’s fancy. His tone of voice is sharp, focused and piercing; he plays the guitar effortlessly in a fluid, flat-picking, perfected style. His life of travels, performances and recordings are a testament to the America of lore, a giant land of struggle, hard luck and sometimes even of good fortune. Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at the door.
If you haven’t been fortunate enough to meet Vanessa Collier and witness one of her head-turning, fiery and passionate performances, Thursday, March 16 is a chance to do so. As a master musician and multi-instrumentalist, Collier weaves funk, soul, rock and blues into every powerful performance and she is downright impressive. With soulful vocals, searing saxophone and witty songwriting, she is blazing a trail, racking up an impressive arsenal of honors and has already singled herself out as an artist of distinction and one we would all do well to watch. In a recent issue of American Blues Scene, Buddy Guy described an impromptu performance with Vanessa Collier on the Legendary Rhythm & Blues Cruise, saying, “There’s a young lady [Vanessa Collier] came onstage with me, I forget where I was, but she’s playing an alto saxophone, and man, she was amazing.” Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door.