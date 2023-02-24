Imago Theater Season Opener

Conor McPherson’s mid-career masterpiece, The Seafarer, is the 2023 season opener for Imago Theatre. It’s a Christmas fable with holiday drinks, high stakes poker and the Devil that never goes out of season. A tale of redemption, the high stakes comedy involves binge drinking and unstable brotherly love, but unlike previous McPherson revivals by Imago–the Hitchcockian The Birds and spooky Shining City–The Seafarer doesn’t simply allude to dark forces outside the world as we know it. This time, the Devil himself has a hand in the game.
This new production finds director and Imago co-founder Jerry Mouawad reuniting with the design team that worked alongside him on his previous McPherson outings. Jon Farley is on lights, Myrrh Larsen on sound and Alex Meyer oversees the scenic elements. The cast includes Danny Bruno (The Devil Lockhart), Chris Brantley (Nicky), Sean Doran (Ivan), Jeff Giberson (Sharky) and Tory Mitchell (Richard).
The show opens Thursday, March 9, 7:30 pm and plays through Sunday, March 26. Thursday-Saturday shows at 7:30 pm; Sunday shows at 2 pm. All seats are $20 and it is recommended for those 16 and older. Masks are required for all attendees. Grab your tickets today at imagotheatre.com. Imago Theatre is located at 17 SE 8th Ave.