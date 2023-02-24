SheBrew Beer Festival

SheBrew, the national premiere female-identified professional and amateur beer and cider festival, returns to Portland for its eighth year, Sunday, March 5, 12-7 pm. Presented by the Oregon Brew Crew (one of the oldest and largest homebrewing clubs in the US) and the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), it is a family friendly event with food, tastings and entertainment at The Redd on Salmon, 831 SE Salmon St.
Created to highlight and showcase the work of female-identified purveyors of beers and ciders, it features more than 40 professional brewers and 10 homebrewers from around the Pacific Northwest. More than just a beer and cider festival, it is designed to be a place of empowerment where community members come together to network, share their craft beverages and interact with those enjoying the fruits of their labors. Professional brewers include Lisa Allen from Heater Allen, Sonia-Marie Leikam from Leikam Brewing, Anna Buxton and Gracie Nelson from Steeplejack, Jen Kent from McMenamins, Tonya Cornett and Madeleine McCarthy from 10 Barrel, Whitney Burnside from Grand Fir Brewing and more.
General admission tickets ($30 advance/$35 at the door) include a commemorative SheBrew tasting glass, punch card to sample and vote for the “People’s Choice” homebrew (while supplies last), 10 tasting tickets for professional brews and an annual HRC membership or renewal. VIP tickets ($60) include all of the general admission benefits, a SheBrew or HRC t-shirt, 10 raffle tickets and early admission to the event (11 am). Additional professional brew tasting tickets and raffle tickets will be available for purchase.
Two women-owned food carts, Marty’s Sandwich Depot and Hearth & Soul Pizza, as well as a small number of local women vendors including Forge & Fire, Wick Craft Beer Candles, East Coast Vintage and Sweet Joyness bakery will be on hand. There will also be homebrew sodas, photo booth and games to keep the whole family entertained. (Furry family members are not allowed.)
Advance tickets and additional information, including a list of the professional beers that will be pouring, at shebrew.beer. SheBrew is a non-profit event with all event proceeds going to HRC’s fight for equality and supporting the LGBTQ+ community. Presenting sponsor and woman-owned C.O.A.T. Flagging returns for its fifth year.