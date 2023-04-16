16th Annual Mt. Tabor Art Walk

The much-anticipated Mt. Tabor Art Walk draws visitors from throughout Portland and beyond to enjoy quality visual art and meet artists in their studios, homes and community spaces Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21. 36 talented neighborhood artists will be featured at 21 sites representing diverse media that includes painting, ceramics, sculpture, photography, prints, metal arts, photography, glass, jewelry, book arts, fabric art, mixed media and mosaics.
Among the artists this year are photographers David Leonard and Larry Olson, who capture stunning images of the natural world; Mark Brody, who creates whimsical mosaic sculptures for the garden and interiors; and Mila Raphael, who creates vibrant watercolor portraits of people and places that are inspired by her travels.
The timing of the Walk is intentional to allow visitors to enjoy a beautiful neighborhood at the height of spring. Fueled by sponsorships from local businesses like Art Heads Frame Co., Blind Onion Pizza, The Caplener Group at Windemere Realty and many more, it is an ideal way to support local artists. Spend a day with family and friends, viewing (and perhaps purchasing) high-quality art produced by local SE artists.
The juried show and sale runs 10 am-5 pm both days; no cost to attend. Find additional details, as well as an artist directory, at mttaborartwalk.com and start planning your day.
Turtle mosaic by Mark Brody