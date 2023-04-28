Milagro Theatre debuts their final show of Season 39, The Play You Want, a gritty comedy exploring the divide between exploitation and acceptance, on Cinco de Mayo, Friday, May 5, 7:30 pm.
Mexican playwright Bernardo Cubria is wrestling with the theatre world’s desire to box him in and sarcastically pitches Nar-Cocos, a play about drug dealers on Dia de los Muertos. Much to his surprise, the Public Theatre picks it up. With financial pressures mounting and a newborn at home, this is his chance at commercial success. But when Scott Rudin offers him a Broadway run on the condition he further exploit his identity and the headlines, he must decide just how much he’s willing to compromise in order to finally be accepted.
Prepare to see some familiar characters as popular personalities, such as Jennifer Lopez, Lin Manuel Miranda and Gloria Estefan, grace the stage. The ensemble cast is comprised of John San Nicolas as the protagonist playwright, Bernardo; Paulina Jaeger-Rosete as Vera/Abuela/Gloria Estefan; Tricia Castañeda-Guevara as Chloe/Mija/Jennifer Lopez; John Torres as Gilbert Cruz/Alfred Molina; David Remple as Lin Manuel/Mijo/Pablo/John Leguizamo; Hao Nguyen as Sam Gold/Chay Yew/Variety Reporter; and James Luster as Oskar Eustice/Scott Rudin.
Longtime Milagro collaborator Lawrence Siulagi leads the team as director, MaryChris Mass as Costume Designer and Amanda Dempsey as StageManager. Lighting Design will be by Gabriel Costales and Set Design by Jose Gonzalez.
Cubria is winner of the 2021 Smith Prize for Political Theatre and this play won the 2020 BETC Generations Award, as well as being a finalist for the 2020 Ingenio Play Festival for Latinx Plays.
Performances are Thursday-Saturday, 7:30 pm; Sunday at 2 pm through Saturday, May 20. Tickets ($20-$27) available at milagro.org/event/the-play-you-want/ or 503.236.7253.