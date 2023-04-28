Carol Triffle’s Newest Musical Premieres

Where’s Bruno? is a paranormal musical from Imago Theatre’s genre-breaking resident playwright Carol Triffle, running Friday, May 12-Saturday, May 27. Collaborating with Kyle Delamarter on original music, Triffle once again defies the rules with this comical tale of two slackers/rockers way past their glory days that show a song can emerge for any reason–a beer from the fridge or a regularly missed appointment. The drama, however, comes from ghosts of the past, namely a dead guitarist and the late Elvis Presley. Unfortunately for the slackers (but fortunately for us), it will take more than the King of Rock to get these two lost souls back on track and on a concert stage.
The cast includes Kyle Delamarter (Bruno), Amy Katrina Bryan (Annabel), Briana Ratterman Trevithick (Nicky), Brooklyn Williams (roadie) and Karen Farley (lawyer). Lighting design is by Jon Farley.
Triffle studied extensively with Jacques Lecoq in Paris, completing his pedagogical program. Drawing inspiration from Lecoq, Triffle places form and design at the forefront of theatre creation and infuses each production with an idiosyncratic physical energy. She wrote, directed and acted in Ginger’s Green, which marked the beginning of a canon of 15 original music-theatre plays, including her last radio play, The Lonely Vampire.
Thursday-Saturday performances at 7:30 pm with the one Sunday matinee at 2 pm. The show is recommended for those age 16 and older and masks are required. Tickets ($20) at imagotheatre.com/bruno.html.