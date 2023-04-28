Alberta Rose May Highlights

The first weekend of May brings Judy Blue Eyes – Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young Tribute to the Alberta Rose stage for Saturday and Sunday night shows. Portland’s finest musicians, hailing from Nowhere Band, Saloon Ensemble, Love Gigantic, Solovox and more along with CSN guitarist Jeff Pevar pay tribute to the great David Crosby, honoring his life and music.
The following Friday, Rodney Crowell: The Chicago Sessions Tour with special guests Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley play a 7 pm show. Crowell is “the songwriter’s songwriter” and an icon among giants. His career spans more than 40 years, during which time he has gracefully blended his own mainstream success as an artist with a prolific catalog of songs cut by the likes of Emmylou Harris, Johnny Cash, Keith Urban and more. Crowell has also been cited as the architect of Americana music and penned beloved songs for artists as diverse as Bob Seger, Etta James, the Grateful Dead, John Denver, Jimmy Buffet and countless others.
Sunday, May 21, you are invited to step into a facet of your own personal dreamscape with Grammy award-winning chanteuse, Rizo. Using the portal of glamor, seduction and powerhouse vocals, Rizo creates a world where the femme divine reigns. A joyful, sensorial, combustible mix of rock and roll bravado, vintage pop diva and comedic antics, Rizo has won a cult following worldwide. The 8 pm show, opened by Portland’s Glitterfox, will be an evening of radical optimism as she holds the beauty and sorrow of life in her tiny hands.
On the final Thursday of the month, Tamikrest, a group with members from different horizons (Mali, Niger, Algeria and France), brings the message of Tamasheq poetry and culture to a Portland audience for an 8 pm show. In the Tamasheq language, “tamikrest” means junction, connection, knot, coalition. A year and a half since they began, the group is complete and their repertory has grown to contain more than 25 original compositions. Though their music takes root in Ishumar rock or Tuareg blues, it borrows from various international influences, as well as from neighboring cultures.
For a full listing of shows and to buy tickets, visit albertarosetheatre.com.
Photo: Tamikrest