Last November voters approved Ballot Measure 26-228 that will change the City of Portland’s election system and form of government to implement charter reforms. The changes encompass ranked-choice voting (allowing voters to rank candidates in order of preference), establishing four geographic districts with three city council members elected to represent each district, a bigger city council that will have 12 members and new leadership rules that will allow it to focus on setting policy and engaging with the community, transitioning day-to-day oversight of bureaus to a citywide-elected mayor and a professional city manager.
In November 2024, Portland voters will elect new leaders using ranked-choice voting and geographic district. In January 2025, a mayor, new city council and city auditor will be in place to lead Portland with new roles, responsibilities and structure. Between now and then, the City of Portland Transition Project is working through various steps in the process.
Earlier this year, the implementation of ranked-choice voting began. In March the Salary Commission was appointed to establish salaries for elected officials and a 15-member Government Transition Advisory Committee was approved. The Advisory Committee will be the transition’s main public engagement body.
Through late spring and into the fall, new geographic districts will be adopted. A hybrid public meeting will take place Wednesday, May 3, 6-9 pm, during which the Independent District Commission will take comments and continue the mapping process for the new geographic districts. For more information about the May 3 public meeting, other meetings and to sign up to receive a monthly newsletter, visit bit.ly/PDXTransitionProject.