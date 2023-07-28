Milagro Season 40

Teatro Milagro has crafted their upcoming Season 40: Hope, Courage, Resilience around social justice and mental health education outreach to Latino communities, with a focus on the youth engaged at Milagro and in schools. The first show of the season is Worry Dolls by Maya Malan-Gonzalez, running Friday, September 15-Sunday, September 24. The story follows Luz and Sonia as they are bombarded by the anxieties that come with being 11 years old. However, when they finally learn to face their worries, they don’t seem as big or scary as they were.
Next up is Milagro’s 27th Annual Dia de Los Muertos Festival: Las Adelitas, which shares the stories of the women soldiers who fought in the Mexican revolution through stories, dances and songs. The show runs Friday, October 13-Sunday, November 5.
After a break at the end of the year, HUELGA by Maya Malan-Gonzalez opens Friday, January 12 and runs through Saturday, January 27. This “Super Acto,” inspired by Teatro Campesino, will travel back in time to 1962 with Delores Huerta to the farmworkers’ movement and share her co-founding of the UFW with Cesar Chavez.
In February, it’s Veronica Princesa by Alicia Dogliotti and Federico Roca. The Friday, February 16-Sunday, March 3 show features Veronica, a pre-adolescent. As she is faced with traditional tales, she questions the roles of different “princesses” as she learns to put herself in the shoes of others and especially those of her mother.
The final show of the season is Borderline by Andrew Sianez-De La O. Friday, May 3-Saturday, May 18. Set in the old cotton fields of Socorro, TX, where four Latino teens, threatened by a mysterious creature, will have to learn to rely on each other to escape the desert alive.
Tickets ($22/$25/$30 students/seniors/adults) can be purchased by calling 503.236.7253. Performances Thursday-Saturday at 7:30 pm, Sunday at 2 pm. The theater is located at 525 SE Stark St. and can be found online at milagro.org.
Image: Worry Dolls puppets.