SoundsTruck NW, the region’s premiere mobile venue, is set to revolutionize the concert landscape in Portland and beyond with its custom-designed and built, state of the art mobile stage. With a mission to support the health, wellbeing and vibrancy of communities by bringing live ensemble music and family-oriented programming into neighborhoods, nature and institutions, it is posed to increase access and connection to the arts, prioritizing underserved areas.
The Sunday, August 20 concert “Mount Immigration” starts at 1 pm and is free and open to the public. Portland-based musician and storyteller Joe Key draws inspiration from the natural movements of Mt. Tabor’s lush, urban, mountain landscape. Joined by percussionist Cory Limuaco, he’ll perform some original songs while weaving in improvisational moments, interacting with the audience and the park setting to create new sonic environments.
Trombonist and composer Denzel Mendoza is Illegal Son and opens for Key along with bassist Matthew Holmes. Mendoza is a Filipino National, born in Singapore and since 2004 has been an Undocumented Immigrant. Labeled as illegal, criminal and unwanted, he unwillingly carried that shame as a child into his years as a young adult to only then embrace those terms as strengths as the years progressed. His music is deeply emotional, incredibly vulnerable and is quite simply an interpretation of his life.
Visit soundstrucknw.org for more information about this concert and the entire Summer Series.
SoundsTruck NW at Mt. Tabor
