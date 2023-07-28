Cantores in Ecclesia presents the 24th William Byrd Festival Friday, August 4-Sunday, August 20 at locations across Portland. The annual festival features services sung by Cantores in Ecclesia, directed by Blake Applegate; lectures given by leading scholars Kerry McCarthy, William Mahrt and Katie Bank; and illustrated recitals by ensembles directed by internationally-renowned Byrd experts Ross Duffin and William Dawes.
Established over 30 years ago, Cantores in Ecclesia provides Gregorian chant and sacred polyphony in liturgical contexts. The choir has sung in concert and for liturgies at home and abroad, recorded independently and for Pro Organo and Oregon Catholic Press and been featured in numerous articles. Cantores has established itself as a leader in liturgical and early music performance, winning loyal supporters at home and top honors in international competition.
The closing concert Sunday, August 20, takes place at St. Philip Neri Church, 2408 SE 16th Ave., 4 pm. It marks 400 years since the death of William Byrd and will be directed by Mark Williams. A lecture by Dr. William Mahrt will precede the concert. Concert tickets at cantores.ticketleap.com. The full schedule of events is at cantoresinecclesia.org.
William Byrd Festival
