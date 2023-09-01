“BLUE FIRE” by Antero Alli makes its world premiere Thursday, September 21, 7 pm at the Clinton Street Theater (CST), 2522 SE Clinton St. The film follows an elite A.I. coder that faces a collision between the algorithms of the VR worlds he’s creating and the archetypal dimension of the greater Collective Unconscious. He finds solace in a rural farm house he rents from a professor of psychology who lives next door with a student he mentors on her dreams. Over two days, the dreams of all three impact their daily discourse in unexpected ways, unhinging their lives through a vortex of a greater reality. “BLUE FIRE” spins the controversial A.I. phenomena beyond the consensus narrative of destroying the world versus saving the world toward a radical vision of the future.
The premiere is a benefit for CST and advance tickets ($10) can be purchased at cstpdxtickets.square.site.
BLUE FIRE World Premiere
