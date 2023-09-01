A new date for the Charlie Musselwhite + Curtis Salgado show from the Portland Jazz Festival has been announced and tickets are on sale at pdxjazz.org. Thursday, September 14, 8 pm, the rescheduled show takes place at Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St. Doors open at 6:30 pm, with “Talkin’ Blues” conversation with Ashley Kahn at 7 pm.
Musselwhite’s 50 years of non-stop touring, performing and recording have reaped huge rewards and he’s proof that great music only gets better with age. With more than 20 albums under his belt, he is at the top of his game, a revered elder statesman of the blues nowhere near ready to hang up his harps. His depth of expression as a singer and an instrumentalist is unexcelled and only continues to grow deeper.
Award-winning vocalist, instrumentalist and songwriter Salgado is revered worldwide for his ability to wring every ounce of soul out of every song he performs. Famed not only for his powerhouse live shows, but also his 10 previous albums and passionate and insightful original shows. After 40 years of recording, performing, touring and songwriting, Salgado is back with “Damage Control,” his first full band album in four years and packed with fresh, original material.
PDX Jazz Festival Performance
