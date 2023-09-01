After a three-year hiatus, the Clinton Street Fair returns with a live music stage, DJs, vendors, sidewalk sales and more Saturday, September 16, 10 am-5 pm. The fair will be centered on the intersection of SE 26th Ave. and Clinton St., with a stage in front of the historic Clinton Street Theater and vendor booths along SE 26th and SE 25th Aves.
Known for its music, the street fair will have Pete Krebs and the Catnip Brothers (12 pm), The Montgomery Wards (1:30 pm), The Rocky Cabaret Presents the Time Warp (2:30 pm), Desir (3 pm) and DJ Couches aka Chris Suslanrenko (3:45 pm). The Jeremy Wilson Foundation, which helps members of the music community in times of medical crisis, is their non-profit partner.
Check out the Facebook event, bit.ly/ClintonStreetFair, for updates. Email organizer Anne Marie DiStefano with questions at amdistefano@gmail.com.
Clinton Street Fair Returns
