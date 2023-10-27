Speed Safety Cameras Installed at SE Powell Blvd. Intersections

The Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT), in partnership with the Portland Police Bureau (PPB), is expanding the city’s use of cameras in traffic enforcement as part of the Vision Zero program to end traffic deaths. Two new speed safety cameras, at SE Powell Blvd. near SE 22nd Ave. in the eastbound direction and SE Powell Blvd. near SE 34th Ave. in the westbound direction, were recently installed, adding to the 20 cameras that were already operating and issuing citations (or warnings) in Portland. The city’s contractor will have additional cameras operational by the end of the year with plans for additional ones to be constructed in 2024.
The contractors are installing speed safety cameras, which are mounted to a pole and enforce speed limits. They’re also installing intersection safety cameras, which provide enforcement of speed limits and red-light compliance. In addition, some long standing red-light cameras will be upgraded to enforce both infractions.
Contractors are installing cameras along high crash corridors and at some of Portland’s most dangerous intersections to reduce dangerous driving behaviors and prevent traffic deaths and serious injuries. In total, the city will soon operate 40 safety cameras throughout Portland. This is part of Vision Zero’s effort to eliminate traffic deaths and serious injuries on Portland streets.
“With more traffic enforcement, we can send a strong signal that the reckless driving we’ve all seen in recent years is unacceptable in Portland,” said City Commissioner Mingus Mapps, who oversees PBOT. “These cameras are a tremendous supplement to the essential work of our Portland police officers. With more enforcement, and more investment in rebuilding our streets to make them safer for everyone, we can get people to slow down and drive safer.”
“With these cameras, we are giving people a strong incentive to slow down and drive more safely,” PBOT Director Millicent Williams said. “We have seen a decisive drop in dangerous driving very soon after we added camera enforcement on several high crash corridors, so I am eager to grow this program as quickly as possible. With Vision Zero as our guide, we need a community wide effort, and we need to use every tool available, if we are to reduce and eventually eliminate traffic deaths in Portland.”
To give drivers an opportunity to adjust, there will be an interim period when the bureaus will first send warning letters. After the warning period, the PPB and PBOT will issue citations. Speeding citations fines range $170-$440. Red-light running citations result in a $265 fine. New signage ahead of all speed safety cameras will warn drivers about the new cameras. Commonly used travel apps also warn travelers about the presence of cameras. A full list of cameras can be found at visionzeroportland.com/safetycameras.
Speed Safety Cameras Installed at SE Powell Blvd. Intersections
