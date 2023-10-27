Uncertain Future For Vacant Lot on SE Hawthorne Blvd.

By Marshall Hammond
A large empty lot and a chain link fence are nearly all that remain of a troubled complex of vacant medical offices at 4511 SE Hawthorne Blvd. after a demolition crew leveled the buildings between SE 45th and 46th avenues in early October. The fence surrounding the property may soon be gone, too, if Killian Pacific, the real estate developer that owns the property formerly known as Hawthorne Center, follows through on plans to remove it the first week of November.
The neighbors who live around the lot are concerned that if the fence comes down they’ll experience problems similar to those that occurred when the property’s last tenants moved out in mid-February and squatters quickly moved in to replace them. Fires were a regular occurrence, drug abuse was rampant, and in April a pit bull that had been let loose on the property squeezed through a fence and attacked a jogger, causing serious injuries.
The property became a common topic of conversation and consternation at neighborhood association meetings and the Portland Environmental Management Office’s (PEMO) problem solver meetings. After the dog attack, Ignacio Simon, chair of the Sunnyside Land Use and Transportation Committee for the Sunnyside Neighborhood Association, acted as an intermediary between the neighborhood, Killian Pacific and local government.
One of the first issues was the need for better fencing on the property. “We worked with [Killian Pacific] at the behest of the neighbors living around there to expand that fence all around the perimeter and for it to be flush with the perimeter to improve the situation. The encampments that formed around that building and sometimes inside that building were quite disruptive to the neighbors,” said Simon.
Killian Pacific worked with PEMO to acquire short term permits to put up fencing on the public property surrounding the building. With those permits expiring, Killian Pacific plans to remove the fencing the first week of November, according to Chelsea Rooklyn, Brand and Impact Manager.
However, negotiations between the community and Killian Pacific are ongoing. In an email exchange, Jenna Dowding, Director of Portfolio Management, wrote to Rep. Rob Nosse of the Oregon State Legislature, “In order for us to keep the fence, we would need the neighborhood’s participation in the cost. The estimate for the rental and repairs, as we’ve experienced it being damaged, will be approximately $6,000 for the year. Given the amount of costs we just put into the demolition and the continuing costs for security and janitorial, we’re at a point where we can’t keep spending funds on items for what is now a vacant lot.”
Killian Pacific bought the property in 2016 for $3.9 million with plans to redevelop it into housing. Those plans have changed now that “market conditions aren’t conducive to development” according to Dowding’s email. “We recognize that the community will benefit from development sooner rather than later, therefore remain open to selling to someone else. Unfortunately, our basis is very high given our recent investments. We are open to selling, but want to acknowledge that with our basis this is much higher than it normally would be for a land deal,” wrote Dowding.
Simon wants the neighborhood to have input on how the property will be developed and is pushing to get the property developed quickly. “We’re trying to reach out to nonprofit housing developers and private developers in the area to see if there’s any interest with them to buy up this lot and start development as soon as possible,” said Simon.
Another potential buyer Simon will be approaching is the City of Portland itself. “There has recently been a lot of interest within the neighborhood and within our association to see if we can lobby the city to purchase this lot and turn it into a community space, whether that looks like a small park, or a plaza, or maybe a combination of things including even a private public partnership where part of the lot can be taken up as a small community space and the other part can be developed.”
Simon’s efforts to engage the city are just beginning. His next step is to draft a letter on behalf of the Sunnyside Neighborhood Association to Portland Parks and Recreation to advocate for turning the lot into a “community space.”
“Once that happens it really will become a sort of grassroots effort. We have a lot of neighbors around the area who are very interested in this. We’re all connected through a Slack channel and we’re trying to organize perhaps a letter writing campaign or a campaign to sign up at a city public hearings-related to the Bureau of Parks and Recreation to advocate for this cause,” said Simon.
For the time being, the future of the lot at 4511 SE Hawthorne Blvd. remains uncertain and development may be a long way off. Killian Pacific has offered to rent the lot short term until it finds a buyer or development plans change, but without working electrical and plumbing hookups, it is unclear whether any potential renter will want to invest in a short term rental.
Members of the community who would like to contribute to efforts to turn the lot into a community space can contact the Sunnyside Neighborhood Association by emailing board@sunnysideportland.org and attending the next Land Use and Transportation Committee meeting, which will be held Thursday, December 28, 8 pm at SE Uplift, 3534 SE Main St.
4511 SE Hawthorne Blvd. mid-demolition. Photo by Marshall Hammond.