Business Association Notes – February 2024

82nd Avenue Business Association
By Nancy Chapin
There is a lot happening for and on the Avenue. School children, parents, elders, bus riders, bicyclists and walkers, workers, residents, business and property owners and customers are all hoping that their needs will be met in the next several years of planning and actions on and for the Avenue’s transition to being an active and healthy Portland city street.
A community team is looking at whether setting up a first five-year Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Project with options for five more five-year increments would/could help meet many of the needs of the above mentioned groups. This would be in addition to the state and federal funds that have already been designated to work on the needs of several of the above constituents.
Watch for opportunities to participate in community discussions. Contact us at 82ndaveba@gmail.com or visit 82ndaveba.com Serving the 82nd Avenue business community for 45 years!
Foster Area Business Association
By Jeff Lynott
The Foster Area Business Association (FABA) is hosting its Annual Meeting Tuesday, February 13 at Dye Dye My Darling Salon. We will elect the 2024 Board of Directors and talk about upcoming events in the district. Planned activities include monthly historic tours of Foster (starting Saturday, February 24) and “Games in the Park” (starting Saturday, March 16) with giant Jenga, human-size Connect Four, cornhole and ladder toss in Laurelwood Park, and nearby businesses welcoming you to eat, drink and shop locally. More details to come, so follow FABA online at Fosterarea.com/events or on Instagram (@fosterareapdx).
Hawthorne Boulevard Business Association
By Nancy Chapin
Thank you to all the community members who braved the weather and supported Hawthorne businesses during the snow, rain and ice event last month. You are appreciated!
The Mothers Day Team is planning a fun and entertaining celebration of mothers in an event Saturday, May 15. Watch for the details in April and early May!
The HBBA Annual Meeting will the evening of Thursday, March 14 (time TBD). There are openings on the Board for people who care about the Boulevard. Contact administrator@hawthorneblvd.com with questions.