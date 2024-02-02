Thursday, February 22, 8-10 pm Jazz Moms Kerry Politzer (piano) and Courtney Freed (vocals) play selections from the Great American Songbook at Corkscrew Wine Bar. Politzer is a Portland-based jazz pianist, composer and educator who is on the music faculty of Portland State University. She is an alumna of the 2003 and 2005 Banff Jazz Workshops and was one of six finalists in the American Pianists Association’s 3rd Biennial Jazz Piano Competition.
Strong, passionate, vivacious and daring, Freed is a dynamic vocalist in a class all her own. The Portland-based singer, songwriter, creatrix and educator has been called a “whirlwind of excitement” as well as “effervescent” and “breathtaking.” Whether she is belting out a Queen classic or a sultry standard, she is sure to captivate many a listener.
Corkscrew Wine Bar is located at 1665 SE Bybee Blvd. There is no cover for the show.
Jazz Moms Performance
